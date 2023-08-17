Open Menu

Israel Says US Okays 'landmark' Missile Defence Deal With Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Israel says US okays 'landmark' missile defence deal with Germany

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Israel said the United States on Thursday approved the "landmark" sale of the Arrow 3 hypersonic missile defence system to Germany, in the country's biggest military deal worth $3.5 billion.

The Arrow 3 system -- an interceptor designed to shoot down ballistic missiles above the Earth's atmosphere -- is jointly developed and produced by the Israel and the United States.

Israel's defence ministry said in a statement the US State Department had notified it of the US government's approval for Germany to procure the Arrow 3 system.

"The Israeli Ministry of Defence, German Federal Ministry of Defence, and Israel Aerospace Industries will sign the landmark $3.5 billion defence agreement, marking Israel's largest ever defence deal," it said.

The ministry said senior officials from the Israeli and German defence ministries would sign a letter of commitment to the deal with a preliminary payment of $600 million.

"With its exceptional long-range interception capabilities, operating at high altitudes above the atmosphere, (the Arrow 3) stands as the top interceptor of its kind," it said.

"The system employs a hit-to-kill approach for intercepting incoming threats." Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, quoted in the statement, called the agreement "the largest in Israel's history".

"This is a significant decision, which will contribute to Israel's force buildup and economy," he said.

"It is also particularly meaningful to every Jewish person, that Germany is acquiring Israeli defence capabilities." Partly financed by the United States, the Arrow system was developed and produced by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) in partnership with Boeing.

The Arrow 3 can intercept ballistic missiles fired from a distance of up to 2,400 kilometres (1,490 miles), according to IAI.

The system was first deployed in an Israeli air force base in 2017 and has been used to protect Israel against attacks from Iran and Syria.

The final contract for the deal is expected to be signed by end of 2023 after it is approved by the parliaments of both Germany and Israel, the Israeli defence ministry said.

Berlin expects the Arrow 3 system to be delivered in the final quarter of 2025.

The German government has led a push to bolster NATO's air defences in Europe after seeing Russia's relentless missile strikes on Ukraine, urging allies to buy deterrence systems together.

More than a dozen European countries have so far signed up to the so-called European Sky Shield initiative.

jd/dvBOEING

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Syria Israel Ukraine Iran Russia Europe German Germany Sale Buy United States 2017 Jew From Government Agreement Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

16 minutes ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

2 hours ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

14 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

14 hours ago
 Russian ruble steady after rate hike

Russian ruble steady after rate hike

14 hours ago
 Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with ..

Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with World Cup run

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous