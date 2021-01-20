Italy PM wins confidence vote, but no overall majority

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte survived a crucial vote of confidence in parliament Tuesday, but his coalition government was left weakened after it failed to secure an overall majority.

The premier won by 156 votes to 140 in the Senate, the upper chamber, but fell short of the absolute majority of 161, in a vote sparked by the withdrawal of former premier Matteo Renzi's party last week.