UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JD Health Unit Eyes $3.5 Bn Hong Kong IPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

JD health unit eyes $3.5 bn Hong Kong IPO

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The medical arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is looking to raise up to $3.5 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering, in what would be Asia's biggest ever healthcare listing, a report said Wednesday.

JD Health International's share sale comes after its parent raised around $4 billion in the city this year and comes as it sees a rise in demand for its services during the pandemic.

The firm, China's biggest online healthcare platform and retail pharmacy according to its prospectus, is looking to sell 381.9 million shares at HK$62.

80-HK$70.60 each, raising as much as HK$27 billion ($3.5 billion), Bloomberg news said.

That would value the company at as much as $28.5 billion. It is aiming to list on December 8, AFP understands.

JD.com's sale in June came around the same time as another tech firm, NetEase, raised $2.7 billion and followed Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's $4.3 billion listing in January.

JD Health's total revenue rose to 8.8 billion Yuan ($1.34 billion) in the first half of 2020 from 5 billion yuan in the same period last year, it said in its prospectus.

Related Topics

China Company Sale Hong Kong Same January June December 2020 From Share Asia Allied Rental Modarba Billion Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 November 2020

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

10 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

12 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.