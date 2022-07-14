UrduPoint.com

Jones Makes Three Changes For England Finale Against Australia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :England coach Eddie Jones made three changes Thursday for their crunch clash against the Wallabies with veteran scrum-half Danny Care recalled and Ollie Chessum and Lewis Ludlam handed starts among the forwards.

The three-match series is finely poised, with Australia clinching a brutal first Test in Perth 30-28 before England struck back in Brisbane 25-17.

"We've had a squad of 36 this tour who have competed hard and we're really proud of their efforts," said Jones.

"We go into this Test with a strong squad of 23. It's a young, inexperienced but together group who have developed well throughout this series." Two of the changes are injury-enforced, with big lock Maro Itoje and flanker Sam Underhill both suffering concussions last weekend and returning home.

Leicester Tigers' Chessum comes in the second row for Itoje for his first start for England, while Northampton Saints' replaces Underhill at openside flanker.

In an unchanged front row, hooker Jamie George is joined by props Ellis Genge and Will Stuart.

Captain Courtney Lawes is blindside flanker, Jonny Hill is the other lock and Billy Vunipola remains at No.8.

Care comes in at scrum-half in place of Jack van Poortvliet after impressing Jones off the bench in Brisbane in the only change to the backs.

Marcus Smith is at fly-half, Owen Farrell inside centre and Guy Porter outside centre. Tommy Freeman stays on the left wing, with Jack Nowell on the right and Freddie Steward at fullback.

England (15-1): Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Billy Vunipola, Lewis Ludlam, Courtney Lawes (capt); Johnny Hill, Ollie Chessum; Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis GengeReplacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Jack Willis, Jack van Poortvliet, Will Joseph, Henry Arundell.

