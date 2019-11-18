UrduPoint.com
Joseph Extends Japan Contract Through Next Rugby World Cup

Mon 18th November 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Jamie Joseph said Monday he will stay on as head coach of Japan through the next Rugby World Cup in 2023, a decision that rules him out of the vacant All Blacks coaching role.

The New Zealander, who led Japan to their first World Cup quarter-final last month, said in a statement: "I have great expectations for rugby in Japan and I'm very honoured that I can lead the team towards the next World Cup."

