Khan-Trump Meeting Marks New Beginning In Pak-US Ties: FM Qureshi

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Khan-Trump meeting marks new beginning in Pak-US ties: FM Qureshi

WASHINGTON, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Monday's White House talks between the top Pakistani and American leaders mark a new beginning in the bilateral relations.

He was briefing the Pakistani media after more than three hours of talks, meetings led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump.

Going into the talks, President Trump offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the key Kashmir issue and applauded Islamabad's help in facilitating talks between U.S. and the Afghan Taliban.

The foreign minister described President Trump's clear-cut stance on the Kashmir dispute as unprecedented.

Qureshi said Pakistan looks forward to cooperative relations between the two countries after candid discussions between the prime minister and the U.S. president.

The foreign minister based his optimism on the improved climate of trust and development of rapport between Prime Minister Khan and President Trump.

"President Trump said the U.S. wants to build a broad-based enduring partnership with Pakistan," the foreign minister said.

"We had very good and candid discussions. We have to be mindful that it's been after five years that the top leaders of the two countries have met for extensive talks." He said Pakistan and the United States have a convergence of objective for Afghanistan as both want peace and stability in the country." The foreign minister referred to President Trump's statements that speak of the warming relations between the two countries.

For example, Quresi noted that Trump clearly said he wants to have a great trade relationship with Pakistan. He praised the prime minister and said it would be fantastic to partner with Pakistan.

Trump was appreciative of the Pakistani military and political leadership for being on the same page, the foreign minister said.

