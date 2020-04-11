UrduPoint.com
LATAM Airline Suspends International Flights

Sat 11th April 2020

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Latin America's biggest airline, the Brazilian-Chilean group LATAM, is suspending all international flights until May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Because of the health restrictions imposed by various countries, as well as the continuing fall in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, regular international passenger operations will be suspended from April 13 to 30," the company said in a statement.

It said it would continue operating domestic flights in Brazil and Chile "to the extent that there is demand."The airline had previously announced it was scaling back its operations this month by 95 percent in response to the global health crisis.

LATAM normally flies to 145 destinations in 26 countries, with around 1,400 flights a day.

