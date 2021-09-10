Latham, Allen power New Zealand to 161 in Bangladesh T20

(@FahadShabbir)

Dhaka, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Skipper Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 50 to steer New Zealand to 161 for five against Bangladesh in the fifth Twenty20 international on Friday.

Opener Finn Allen set up New Zealand's challenging total with a 24-ball 41 after the visitors elected to bat first in Dhaka.

Left-arm quick Shoriful islam, who took two wickets, removed Allen and fellow opener Rachin Ravindra (17), before Latham took control of the innings and scored his second half-century of the five-match series.

The Kiwis are playing for pride after Bangladesh, led by Mahmudullah Riyad, took an unbeatable 3-1 lead on Wednesday.