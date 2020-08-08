UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon PM Diab To Call For Early Polls After Deadly Blast

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Lebanon PM Diab to call for early polls after deadly blast

Beirut, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Saturday said he would propose early elections to break the impasse that is plunging the country deeper into political and economic crisis every day.

"We can't exit the country's structural crisis without holding early parliamentary elections," Diab said in a televised address, adding that he would propose early polls to cabinet on Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

1 hour ago

Dacoit gang busted; three apprehended

5 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority officers transferred

5 minutes ago

Tindall replaces Howe in Bournemouth hotseat

5 minutes ago

Zada expresses condolences on the death of rugby p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.