Lebanon PM Diab to call for early polls after deadly blast

Beirut, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Saturday said he would propose early elections to break the impasse that is plunging the country deeper into political and economic crisis every day.

"We can't exit the country's structural crisis without holding early parliamentary elections," Diab said in a televised address, adding that he would propose early polls to cabinet on Monday.