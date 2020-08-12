UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPGA Shanghai Tournament Cancelled Over Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:20 AM

LPGA Shanghai tournament cancelled over coronavirus

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The LPGA Tour on Wednesday cancelled its Shanghai tournament after China said it will not hold most international sports events this year because of coronavirus.

LPGA Shanghai, won last year by American world number two Danielle Kang, had been scheduled for October 15-18 but has been scratched "given the current health concerns and significant travel restrictions", the tour said in a statement.

"(We) very much look forward to returning to Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai in 2021," it added.

It now appears inevitable that the men's prestigious $10.5 million World Golf Championship-HSBC Champions, due to take place two weeks later in Shanghai, will also be cancelled.

Almost all leading international sports events in China this year, including WTA and ATP tennis, have been scrapped as the country tries to prevent imported virus cases.

The Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, which was postponed in April, also looks doomed.

Men's and women's professional golf has made a tentative return in the US and Europe, but with no crowds and under strict virus-prevention protocols.

The LPGA Tour 2020 season was shut down by the pandemic in February after just four events, two in Florida and two in Australia.

It teed off again only two weeks ago with back-to-back tournaments, without crowds, in Ohio, both won by last year's Shanghai champion Kang.

The leading women's tour moves its bio-secure bubble to Scotland this week for the Scottish Open in North Berwick followed by next week's first major of the season, the British Women's Open at Troon.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Sports Europe China Shanghai Florida February April October Women 2020 All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

8 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

12 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

12 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

12 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.