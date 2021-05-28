KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Malaysia's exports surged 63 percent year on year to 105.62 billion Ringgit (about 25.54 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, the fastest growth since February 1998, official data showed Friday.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement that the expansion in exports was sustained by higher global demand primarily for electrical and electronic (E&E) products, mainly semiconductors in tandem with increasing digitalization and 5G technology development, rubber products as well as petroleum products.

Exports to all major markets, namely the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, the United States, the European Union and Japan, registered positive growth, it added.

Trade in April jumped 43.2 percent year on year to 190.76 billion ringgit, with imports rose 24.4 percent to 85.14 billion ringgit.

For the first four months of 2021, Malaysia's total trade grew by 21.4 percent year on year to 696.46 billion ringgit. Exports increased by 27.8 percent to 387.81 billion ringgit while imports rose by 14.3 percent to 308.65 billion ringgit. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 4.13 Malaysian ringgit)