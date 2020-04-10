Matiari-Lahore DC transmission project adopts strict Covid-19 prevention measures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Matiari-Lahore DC transmission project being completed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework will take strict epidemic prevention measures to ensure smooth progress in view of Covid-19.

The only power transmission project within the framework of CPEC was at the peak of construction, Baidu.com, a Chinese news website reported.

Under the plan, a 886-kilometer DC transmission line will transfer electricity generated by several power plants in Sindh province to the Lahore Converter Station to convert it to AC power and then transmit it to thousands of homes in Punjab province.

Lu Honglin, Deputy General Manager of the third division of State Grid China Electric Power Technology Equipment Co., Ltd. and Deputy Manager of the Matiari-Lahore DC transmission project informed that the south to south transmission project was developed by China.

The biggest advantage of DC transmission technology was to reduce power loss and transmit power over long distances. This was the first DC project in Pakistan, all of which were built using Chinese standards.

At present, the project was at the peak construction stage and required a lot of manpower so the pressure to prevent and control the epidemic was still great, he added.

According to the plan, the Matiari-Lahore DC transmission project will be put into operation in March 2021.

To ensure that the project can be completed on schedule, since January 26 this year, strict anti-epidemic measures have been taken on the project, and all Chinese personnel returning from China undergo a strict quarantine system to prevent new coronavirus from entering the project.

Xu Baowei, Manager, Comprehensive Management Department of State Grid China Electric Power Technology Equipment Co. said, "We have established a leading group for epidemic prevention work." According to the domestic prevention and control experience, the company would release the epidemic-related information every day, report the health and safety situation of personnel and their families, equip them with masks, disinfectant, disposable gloves and other related epidemic prevention materials to ensure their safety.

"We have also set up special isolation at the construction sites of Karachi, Lahore and converter stations.The room is strictly enforced for the 14-day quarantine regulations for domestic personnel. The workers can enter the work positions only after the test is normal," he said.

Since March, as Pakistan's new coronavirus epidemic has continued to intensify, the Matiari DC transmission project has also strengthened its anti-epidemic measures for the Pakistani personnel.

Xu Baowei said, "We combined the actual situation in Pakistan and published the English version and urdu version of the prevention and control measures.Testing body temperature requires everyone to wear a mask when entering the workplace and disinfect all workplaces twice a day."