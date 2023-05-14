UrduPoint.com

Mauritania Votes In Preview Of Presidential Contest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Mauritania votes in preview of presidential contest

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Mauritanians voted on Saturday in the first legislative and local elections since 2019 when President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani came to power in a litmus test for the veteran leader ahead of next year's presidential vote.

Ghazouani, who has overseen the West African country's relative stability in the violence-wracked Sahel, is widely expected to seek re-election next year, though he has not confirmed his plans.

His El Insaf party is favoured to win among the 25 parties vying for the backing of around 1.8 million voters.

They are choosing 176 members of parliament as well as 15 regional councils and 238 municipal councils.

There were snaking queues outside polling stations in the capital, Nouakchott.

After casting his vote, Sidelmoustaphe Ould Ntilitt, 40, said he wanted change and hoped the "new parliament breathes new blood into governance".

Issa Habib Fall, 29, echoed him, adding: "We are poor despite our immense wealth." Ghazouani's party is the only one to field candidates in all Constituencies, which is likely to give him a boost in particular with rural voters in the vast, arid country.

El Insaf's leading challengers are the Islamist movement Tewassoul, the main opposition party in the outgoing parliament, and the Arab nationalist Sawab.

"I'm coming because of a sense of duty, obviously," Mohamed Ould Cheikh, a 30-year-old mining agent, told AFP.

"Our duty is to contribute to the development of democracy. Peace and development depend upon it," he said.

Campaigning has been in full swing since April 27, with main parties setting up large tents in Nouakchott.

El-Khadir Lamine, an 18-year-old student voting for the first time, said he was hoping for "new opportunities for young people".

For the first time, voters can choose from a list of candidates younger than 35, for whom 11 seats will be automatically attributed in the National Assembly.

The voting centres started to close from 7:00 pm (1900 GMT) and results are expected within 48 hours. A second round of voting is scheduled for May 27 for half of the 176 National Assembly seats.

- Cost-of-living concerns - Ghazouani, 66, is a general considered one of the main architects of Mauritania's success against jihadism, in his former role as army chief.

After voting, he said that now the politicians had had their say, it was for the voters to have theirs. Everything had been done to ensure that happened "freely and transparently", he added.

"All the material and human conditions have been given to fellow citizens to express themselves freely and transparently," the official news agency reported the president as saying.

The country's population is divided between Arab-Berber Moors, Afro-Mauritanian descendants of slaves, and other groups of sub-Saharan African origin.

Ghazouani made the fight against poverty one of his priorities, carrying out an ambitious social programme that has included distributing food and money to the poorest.

But the economy has slowed since the Covid-19 pandemic, and rising inflation due to the war in Ukraine has put cost-of-living concerns at the forefront.

El Insaf had a comfortable majority in the previous parliament and analysts have predicted little threat from rival parties.

The Tewassoul Islamists are seeking a strict application of Islamic law and are again expected to be the main opposition group in parliament.

Sawab is allied with the anti-slavery activist Biram Dah Abeid, the runner-up in the last presidential election, who has long advocated for the descendants of slaves, a community to which he belongs.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Army Ukraine Poor Parliament Democracy Vote Student Young Nouakchott Mauritania Money April May 2019 All From Blood Million Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

11 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

11 hours ago
 Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.