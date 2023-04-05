Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Migrant Dreams Turn To Tragedy For Mexico Fire Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Migrant dreams turn to tragedy for Mexico fire victims

Chicacao, Guatemala, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Francisco Rojche left his Guatemalan town, its dirt roads and sugarcane plantations in search of better opportunities in the United States. But the dream died with him when a fire broke out in the Mexican immigration center where he was detained.

Rojche was one of 40 migrants who perished in the blaze that broke out on March 27 in Ciudad Juarez near the US border.

The 21-year-old had left his home in Siete Vueltas a week earlier with his cousin Miguel, a 37-year-old father of six who also died.

Like many other young Guatemalans, they had left their hometown and families because of a lack of jobs, Rojche's father Manuel Rojche told AFP.

"They get it into their heads that to have a better future they need to risk their lives and go to the United States," the 47-year-old construction worker said.

Francisco Rojche, one of five siblings, dreamed of buying land and building a house, his father said -- an unattainable goal for him in Guatemala, where 59 percent of people live in poverty.

In Guatemala, "you work a lot and earn little," the grieving father said in his simple home made of cement blocks.

The family created a small altar with a photograph of their son and his cousin, along with flowers and candles.

Emanuel Tzina, a cousin of both victims, voiced dismay that they died while in the custody of the Mexican authorities.

"It hurts us a lot. It makes us angry... knowing that it happened under the protection of the Mexican government," the 35-year-old said.

Eighteen of the 40 dead were Guatemalan, reflecting the significant flow of people who leave the Central American nation heading to the US border through Mexico.

Five people have been arrested as part of a homicide investigation, including a migrant accused of starting the March 27 fire, three immigration officials and a private security guard.

Mexican authorities have accused the people in charge of the facility of doing nothing to evacuate the migrants, including 26-year-old Orlando Jose Maldonado.

The Venezuelan had survived the perilous journey through the Darien jungle between Panama and Colombia after leaving his hometown in October.

The father of a seven-year-old boy was one of nearly seven million Venezuelans who have left their crisis-wracked country over the past decade.

The last time his family heard from him was the day before the fire.

"There wasn't a day since he left that he didn't call me," said his mother Aide Perez, 62, sitting next to two photos of Nando, as she affectionately called her son.

Before she received the news of his death, she had called his cell phone daily, hoping in vain for an answer.

"He said that he wanted to give his son a good future," she said.

The victim's father Orlando Genaro Maldonado, 65, asked why, as he describes it, the men were "practically murdered.""Most of those who leave here go to work and look for a different future because in reality we have no life in this country," he said.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Died Juarez Young Guatemala Orlando Maldonado Panama United States Colombia Mexico March October Border Family From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in A ..

Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

11 minutes ago
 ADB vows to support Pakistan's economic recovery, ..

ADB vows to support Pakistan's economic recovery, development plans

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on ne ..

Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on new appointments

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.