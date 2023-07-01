Open Menu

Minister Talha Raises Concerns About Pakistani Hajj Pilgrim's Troubles In Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah

Minister Talha raises concerns about Pakistani Hajj pilgrim's troubles in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood has expressed his strong displeasure and disappointment regarding the challenges encountered by Pakistani hajj pilgrims during their stay in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

The minister contacted the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, and conveyed his displeasure with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah over the challenges faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Mina and Arafat.

The Saudi Minister assured that a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to determine accountability.

The hajj service providing company responsible for the mismanagement in Mina and Arafat be identified as the cause, appropriate steps will be taken to address the grievances of Pakistani pilgrims. This will involve issuing apologies and implementing suitable measures to rectify the situation.

It is important to note that private companies are entrusted with the management of activities in Mina and Arafat.

