UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Reports Record Spike In Virus Infections

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Morocco reports record spike in virus infections

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Morocco reported on Friday its highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in a single day since recording its first case in March, according to the health ministry.

Over 450 of the infections were recorded in the western Rabat-Kenitra region, the health ministry said, noting the cases were "asymptomatic".

Local media reported the source of the outbreak was a strawberry packing plant in the town of Kenitra.

Morocco, with a population of 34 million, has until now recorded on average fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases daily.

In total, it has reported fewer than 10,000 cases and 213 deaths from the respiratory illness.

The spike comes as the country prepares to relax restrictions aimed at containing the virus on Saturday.

On June 9, authorities announced a gradual lifting of lockdown measures, though restrictions remain in force in major cities and a public health state of emergency has been extended until July 10.

Meanwhile, a massive screening campaign for private sector workers has been launched after authorities urged companies to resume working.

Related Topics

Kenitra Morocco March June July Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

1 hour ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

3 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.