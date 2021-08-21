UrduPoint.com

Morocco Says Keen To Keep Algeria-Spain Gas Pipeline Open

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Morocco says keen to keep Algeria-Spain gas pipeline open

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Morocco wants to keep open a pipeline supplying Algerian gas via the kingdom to consumers in Europe, a senior official has said, despite a downturn in relations between the North African rivals.

The operating contract for the Moroccan section of the Maghreb-Europe Gas Pipeline, which links fields in Algeria with Spain, runs out in October.

There had been concern its renewal might fall foul of the latest spat between the two countries.

"Morocco's desire to retain this export route has been expressed clearly and consistently at all levels for more than three years," the head of the National Office for Hydrocarbons and Mines, Amina Benkhadra, told state media.

"We have said so verbally and in writing, publicly and in private discussions, always with the same clarity and the same consistency," she said Wednesday.

Relations between Rabat and Algiers have been strained for decades amid deep differences over the Western Sahara, a disputed but largely Moroccan-controlled territory where Algiers supports a longstanding independence movement.

The border between the two countries has been closed since 1994.

The situation further deteriorated this week when Algeria said it would "review" relations after accusing Morocco of complicity in deadly forest fires that killed at least 90 people.

Algerian authorities have blamed the fires on widespread arson, singling out the independence movement in the mainly Berber region of Kabylie, which was hardest hit.

Related Topics

Europe Algiers Rabat Berber Same Independence Spain Algeria Morocco October Border Gas Media All

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st August 2021

55 minutes ago
 Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss lates ..

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

8 hours ago
 Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extens ..

Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extension With Russia

8 hours ago
 New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russi ..

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasur ..

8 hours ago
 Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

8 hours ago
 Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history ..

Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.