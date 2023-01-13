Myanmar exports over 1,200 tons of honey in 9 months

YANGON, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) --:Myanmar exported 1,217.18 tons of honey in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022-23 starting in April, earning over 1.8 million U.S. Dollars, the state media reported on Friday.

From April to December last year, the country shipped 1,203.84 tons of the exported honey via sea routes, while it exported 13.34 tons via land borders, the report said.

During the period, the Southeast Asian country exported honey to countries including Japan, the United States and Singapore, it said.

Most of the country's honey bee farms are in Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway regions and Shan state, and the produced honey included jujube honey, niger honey, sunflower honey and flower honey, it said.

Myanmar produces about 7,000 tons of honey annually, and about 2,600 tons of them are exported to foreign countries, it added.

Myanmar's exported products including honey during the nine months were valued at over 12.44 billion dollars.

The country exports agricultural, animal, marine, minerals and forest products, as well as manufactured goods