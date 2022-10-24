UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM

New Italy PM meets Macron on first day of office

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took her first steps on the international stage Sunday, meeting French President Emmanuel Macron just hours after formally taking office.

The two leaders met away from the media for more than an hour in central Rome, after which Macron vowed in a post on Twitter to work together "with dialogue and ambition".

Meloni's post-fascist Brothers of Italy scored a historic victory in general elections on September 25.

Her new government is the most far-right in Italy since World War II, and takes power at a time of soaring inflation and an energy crisis linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But there are already tensions within her coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini's far-right League and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia.

Meloni was forced this week to repeat her support for Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia after Berlusconi was recorded defending President Vladimir Putin.

"We must be united, there are emergencies the country is facing. We have to work together," the 45-year-old told her first cabinet meeting Sunday.

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government leading the eurozone's third largest economy has sparked concern among Italy's allies, particularly in the European Union.

But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had a "good first call" Saturday with Meloni, saying she looked forward to "constructive cooperation".

Meloni's office described Sunday's talks with Macron as informal but "friendly and fruitful", covering the need for urgent and common action on high energy bills, support for Ukraine and migration.

"Meloni and Macron agreed on the willingness to continue to cooperate on the major common challenges at the European level and in respect of mutual national interests," it said in a statement.

A statement from Macron's office described the talks as "pragmatic and constructive", but also "frank".

Macron's aides had refused to confirm the meeting with Meloni until the last minute, and it came during his pre-planned trip to Rome and the Vatican.

In a tweet accompanied by a photo of him and Meloni on a rooftop at dusk, Macron insisted on the need for the two countries to keep working together, as Europeans, neigbouring countries and friends.

But Macron's entourage made it clear that they would judge Meloni on her actions.

Earlier, Macron posted a picture of outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi, with the words "Grazie (thank you) Mario".

