New Patriotic Song Released
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Famous singer Hussnain Ali Paracha has released a new patriotic song "Ae Mere Watan" in connection with Independence Day.
The song highlights the timeless tale of the nation’s bravery and the sacrifices of the martyrs.
The song vividly reflects the greatness of Pakistan and the unity of its people.
Earlier, Paracha's song "Meri Uran" was released by ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations), that is a tribute song celebrating the success of Operation Bunyan-Um-Marsoos.
Recent Stories
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
New patriotic song released34 seconds ago
-
Music concert, wrestling held on 282nd Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai10 minutes ago
-
The summer the water stopped singing: 'Saawni' festivities of southern Punjab canals fade8 hours ago
-
Horse show organized at Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai24 hours ago
-
282nd Urs of Sufi saint , poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai begins1 day ago
-
Stage drama 'Zinjeer' highlights indian brutalities in IIOK4 days ago
-
NAPA kids’ Summer Camp ends with fun filled performances7 days ago
-
Literary work of Dr. Obaid Bazgh Amar honoured13 days ago
-
Tribute to Patras Bukhari at ACP15 days ago
-
RWU showcases the annual thesis projects at arts council19 days ago
-
NAPA hosting a three –day literary event titled Shaam Adab from July 2520 days ago
-
Renowned broadcaster Yasmin Tahir passes away22 days ago