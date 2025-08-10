New patriotic song released

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Famous singer Hussnain Ali Paracha has released a new patriotic song "Ae Mere Watan" in connection with Independence Day.

The song highlights the timeless tale of the nation’s bravery and the sacrifices of the martyrs.

The song vividly reflects the greatness of Pakistan and the unity of its people.

Earlier, Paracha's song "Meri Uran" was released by ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations), that is a tribute song celebrating the success of Operation Bunyan-Um-Marsoos.