UrduPoint.com

New UAE President Meets Macron, Johnson As World Leaders Stream In

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The United Arab Emirate's new president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met his French and British counterparts Sunday as world leaders offered congratulations and paid tribute to his late predecessor.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the maiden foreign trip of his second term, was the first of a number of Western leaders to meet "MBZ", the oil-rich Gulf state's long-time de facto ruler who was appointed on Saturday, a day after the death of his ailing half-brother Sheikh Khalifa.

He was followed later by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who offered his commiserations on Sheikh Khalifa's death and his congratulations on the presidency, an official told AFP.

Queen Elizabeth II also sent her congratulations.

Israel's president and the king of Spain were also scheduled to meet Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday, with US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken due on Monday.

The high-level visits reflect the increased influence wielded by the UAE in the middle East and further afield due to its wealth, oil resources and strategic location.

