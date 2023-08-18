Open Menu

N.Korea Blasted At UN For Arms Buildup While People Suffer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

N.Korea blasted at UN for arms buildup while people suffer

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :North Korea was accused at the UN Security Council Thursday of spending heavily on its nuclear arms program while its people go hungry and lack basic necessities.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the council that people in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have experienced increasingly severe political repression while economic conditions have worsened, with widespread systematic human rights violations.

"Many of the violations I have referred to stem directly from, or support, the increasing militarization of the DPRK," he said.

He cited widespread use of forced labor, including by children, to "support the military apparatus of the state and its ability to build weapons." The hearing, requested by the United States, was the first in the Security Council on human rights in North Korea in six years, and came as Pyongyang has sped up its testing of nuclear-capable missiles in the past year, heightening tensions across East Asia.

Surrounded by diplomats from more than 50 countries, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield denounced in a joint statement "human rights violations and abuses" that she said were "inextricably linked with the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile development." Elizabeth Salmon, the UN Human Rights Office's special rapporteur on North Korea, said the prolonged shutdown of the country's borders, the result of global sanctions, has led to increased hardship for the people, including food shortages.

"The frozen conflict is being used to justify continued militarization within the DPRK with devastating effects on its people," she said.

Salmon said Pyongyang's policy is to prioritize resources for the military.

"The leadership in the DPRK continues to demand its citizens to tighten their belts, so that the available resources could be used to fund the nuclear and missiles program," she said.

Ilhyeok Kim, a North Korean defector, told the council that he had been forced at a young age to work in fields without compensation, and that the grain they grew all went to the military.

"The government turns our blood and sweat into a luxurious life for the leadership and missiles that blast our hard work into the sky," he said.

"The money spent on just one missile could feed us for three months," he said.

In the hearing most council members decried the deterioration of living conditions and human rights in North Korea, which lives under stiff sanctions instituted by the council and major countries over its nuclear weapons program.

While there was no delegate from Pyongyang present at the Security Council, representatives from China and Russia argued that it was not the place to review North Korean human rights issues.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, denounced what he called "a cynical and hypocritical attempt by the US and its allies to advance their own political agenda."The two countries said the discussion was unconstructive and offered no solutions to bring down strategic tensions in the region.

pmh/dw/bfm/nro

Related Topics

Hearing United Nations Russia China Nuclear Young Pyongyang Salmon United States North Korea Money All From Government Asia Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

9 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

10 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

10 hours ago
Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

10 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

10 hours ago
 Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned ..

Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned red card row

10 hours ago
 WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking powe ..

WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

10 hours ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

10 hours ago
 PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advi ..

PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advisers, special assistants

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous