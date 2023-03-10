UrduPoint.com

'Pak-China Hybrid Rice, A Model Of Agricultural Cooperation'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

'Pak-China hybrid rice, a model of agricultural cooperation'

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :"Unquestionably hybrid rice is a model of China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation in Sindh province," said Zhou Xusheng, Director of Pakistan Business Department, Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Co., Ltd., a Chinese developer and provider of hybrid seeds.

Qingfa Hesheng has been providing hybrid seeds of rice, canola and vegetables to Pakistan for nearly twenty years, as well as training more than 300 local agricultural personnel. In particular, it registered the first hybrid rice variety -QY0413 in the history of Pakistan.

"It may take three years for the rice export, which is an important means for Pakistan to earn foreign exchange, to recover," Zhou told China Economic Net (CEN) on Friday.

"However, we have preparation for such situations. First, the stress resistance of crop varieties should be improved. Second, seed production can be carried out separately in Pakistan and China, spreading risk in the face of extreme weather. Currently, our test fields are located in Lahore, Chiniot, Shikarpur, Golarchi." "Except for floods, extreme high temperatures brought about by climate change are also difficulties that must be overcome in the upgrading of Pakistan's rice industry. The annual average temperature here is much higher than that in China's main rice climate zone. Therefore, in our selection of rice varieties, it is imperative to guarantee the seed setting rate and quality under high temperature. Nevertheless, a coin has two sides.

It is precisely because of the hot and dry climate in Pakistan that hybrid rice diseases are much less than those in China, such as bacterial blight, but far less hazardous." Despite a sharp drop in exports, rice prices have seen unprecedented increases in the domestic market due to inflation and rising international rice prices. In this regard, Zhou put forward his viewpoint.

"Affected by Currency depreciation and inflation, the cancellation of natural gas subsidies means that fertilizer prices have risen, and even supply shortages. Various expenses have pushed up the purchase price of basmati rice. On the other hand, the main purpose of non-basmati rice is to export foreign exchange, and the three leading rice enterprises account for more than 50 percent of non-basmati exports. Rising costs have led to a decline in the competitiveness of non-basmati rice in the international market, so orders have dropped significantly." Soaring price of rice has greatly stimulated the enthusiasm of local farmers to plant hybrid rice, but expensive fertilizers and gasoline and diesel has pushed up the cost simultaneously. "For us, in order to make the hybrid rice business go further in Pakistan, ensure local food security, and further increase Pakistan's foreign exchange, help the local establish relevant downstream industrial chains, lower the cost to improve the competitiveness and added value of its agricultural products, and further expand employment is is our top priority."

