PAL To Organize Online Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira On May 4

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:50 PM

PAL to organize online Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira on May 4

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize online Hamdiya & Naatia Mushaira' in various languages of Gilgit-Baltistan including Shina, Balti, Khuwar, Brushski and Wakhi on May 4 on 2:30 pm.

Renowned poet Yusaf Hussain Abadi will preside over the online Mushaira. Eminent scholars Sher Baz Ali Barcha, Muhammad Hussain Hasrat and Muhammad Zia will be the chief guests on the occasion, said a press release.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL would present the keynote address.

Ishan Ali Danish would be the moderator of Mushaira.

Eminent poets including Abdul Khaliq Taj, Akhun Muhammad Hussain Hakim, Ismail Nashad, Jamshed Dukhi, Yusaf Kasman, Mir Ahmed Riaz Ahmed Dewani, Zeshan Mehdi and Javed Kakakhel would present Hamdiya & Naatiya poetry in Gilgit-Baltistan languages.

For the first time in holy month of Ramazan, PAL was organizing international Hamdiya and Naatia Mushairas in different languages of Pakistan including Pashtu, urdu, Hindko, Punjabi, Balochi, Seraiki and others.

