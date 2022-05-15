UrduPoint.com

Peru Sues Spain's Repsol For $4.5 Bn Over Oil Spill

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Peru sues Spain's Repsol for $4.5 bn over oil spill

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Peru has filed suit against Spanish energy company Repsol over the massive January oil spill that ravaged its coast, seeking $4.5 billion in damages.

The lawsuit was filed before the 27th civil court in Lima against six companies: Repsol (Spain), Mapfre Global Risks (Spain), Mapfre Peru Insurance and Reinsurance Companies (Peru), La Pampilla Refinery (Peru), Transtotal Maritime Agency (Peru) and Fratelli d'amico Armatori (Italy, owner of the tanker involved), Peru's consumer protection agency said.

"These suits could create precedents for oil spills that cause damage and collective non-material damages due to environmental pollution of coastal areas," said Julian Palacin, executive director of the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and Protection of Intellectual Property (INDECOPI), in a statement released late Friday.

INDECOPI has sought three billion Dollars for environmental damage to Peru's coast, and another 1.

5 billion dollars as compensation to consumers, locals and others affected by the disaster, the suit says.

Repsol in a statement Saturday rejected the suit as baseless.

"(INDECOPI's) estimates are lacking the bare minimum needed to support the indicated figures," the Spanish oil company said, regarding the $4.5 billion sought by Peru.

The spill occurred on January 15 while the Italian-flagged tanker "Mare Doricum" was unloading crude oil at the Repsol-owned La Pampilla refinery in Ventanilla, 30 kilometers north of Lima.

The oil company attributed the incident to waves caused by a massive volcanic eruption on the island of Tonga, on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, and the Peruvian government described it as an "ecological disaster."The oil spill affected more than 700,000 residents, mostly fishermen, and forced the closure of twenty beaches and dozens of businesses in the area.

ljc/mdl/des

Related Topics

Company Oil Lima Spain Italy Peru Tonga January Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

8 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

8 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

9 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

9 hours ago
 Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filth ..

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generat ..

9 hours ago
 NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesma ..

NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesman

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.