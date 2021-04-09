Petrol bombs thrown in fresh N.Ireland unrest

Belfast, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police in Belfast faced a barrage of petrol bombs and rocks on Thursday, an AFP journalist said, as violence once again flared in Northern Ireland despite pleas for calm.

Riot police on the republican side of the divided city were pelted with projectiles as they tried to prevent a crowd moving towards pro-UK unionists as night fell in the Northern Ireland capital.