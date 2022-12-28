Photography exhibition for flood affectees continues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A photographic show "Panorama Pakistan", portraying colors, life and people of Pakistan continued here on Wednesday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to raise funds for flood affectees.

The Art Fundraiser photography show is a collaborative effort of PNCA, National Heritage and Culture Division, Syed Abu Akif, former Federal secretary and Rabia and Tahira Families Trust to support those affected by the floods that caused destruction across most of the country, resulting in loss of precious lives and livelihood.

The organisers urged the public to visit the exhibition showcasing exquisite photography and to invest generously in acquiring works of their choice for homes or offices. "This is an investment in humanity, as well, and it is our sincere prayer that whatever we collect can be of help to alleviate the miseries faced by the victims of the huge catastrophe," they said.

PNCA was set up to spearhead the development of arts in Pakistan. The council aims to build an environment conducive to the flourishing of the arts, where the arts are accessible to everyone and artists and art groups have the commitment, financial support and resources to excel at home, and on the world stage, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

The exhibition showcases the beauty, natural landscapes, architecture, history, cultural heritage and people of Pakistan to highlight soft image of the country as well as promote tourism, he added.