Plane Crash In Canadian Rocky Mountains Kills Six

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Plane crash in Canadian Rocky Mountains kills six

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A small plane crashed in the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary, Canada on Friday night, killing six people, media reported Saturday.

Police said five passengers and one pilot were onboard the aircraft, which left the Springbank Airport around 8:45 p.m.

(0145 GMT Saturday) for Salmon Arm, British Columbia and was lost around 30 minutes into the flight.

According to reports, the wreckage was located Saturday around 7:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) in a mountainous area roughly 100 km west of Calgary and all six bodies have been successfully recovered.

The identities of the victims are not released and the cause of the crash is not yet known, reports said.

