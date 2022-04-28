UrduPoint.com

PM Outperforms His Predecessor Within Two Weeks To Tackle Price Hike, Load-shedding

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

PM outperforms his predecessor within two weeks to tackle price hike, load-shedding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif after his swearing-in, within two weeks took drastic steps to overcome the inherited issues left behind by the previous government of PTI like that of price hike and loadshedding by making the stalled power units to function.

The prime minister had enforced certain steps to contain the spiraling price of commodities. Under his direction price of sugar was curtailed from Rs85 to Rs70 and 10 kg flour bag from Rs550 to Rs400.

According to a performance report shared by PM Office Media Wing on Wednesday, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif outperformed his former predecessor Imran Khan who could not even deliver during a span of four years tenure.

The prime minister also directed to ending of load-shedding in the country from May 1.

By ensuring a supply of gas and oil, a total of 20 power generation units out of 27 had been made functional in a record period of time.

The prime minister also inaugurated the stalled Peshawar Mor-Islamabad airport Metro bus service. Free transport service is being provided to the residents of the twin cities during the holy month of Ramazan.

The prime minister had also directed for early completion of Diamer-Bhasha dam by 2026 instead its completion date of 2029.

During his visit to Balochistan, the prime minister also inaugurated section I and II of Khuzdar-Kuchlak road, besides issuing directions for the establishment of new educational, transport and health facilities.

