PNCA to start photography course from Dec 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will start an online photography course to learn art of photography from Dec 10. The course was being aimed to provide an opportunity to communicate ideas, thoughts and feelings through art of photohraphy.

A senior photographer Khalid Hussain will be the trainer to offer professional photography to the enthusiast of learning. According to an official, the timing of the classes will be from 10am to 12 am on daily basis. He said that charges for students aged between 12 years to 18 years would be 5000 and charges for Adults students would be 7000. "If you are not sure what to do at home during COVID-19 here is something PNCA is offering the best opportunity for you and your children to learn the art of photography", he stated.