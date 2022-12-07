UrduPoint.com

Portugal Too Much To Handle, Says Switzerland's Yakin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Portugal too much to handle, says Switzerland's Yakin

Doha, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said his team had simply been beaten by a better side after Tuesday's 6-1 hammering at the hands of Portugal in the World Cup last 16.

"Our opponent today was better, faster, more offensive and our plan didn't work out and we have to accept that," Yakin told a news conference.

"We had great plans, we wanted to make history, we showed great football in the group stage and now we faced an opponent, a better opponent, but we can still be proud of what we have achieved here.

"We are seeing that the great teams are advancing here, some were able to rest players and then they had a freshness.

We were lacking that freshness," he said.

The Switzerland coach said that defender Fabian Schar, who had to be replaced at half-time had been struggling with his breath.

Asked about his future Yakin said it was not time for over-reactions.

"We lost a game today and that doesn't mean we have to be too pessimistic and criticize everything," he said.

"We showed great spirit and had great plans today, we have to just accept that the opponent was better and had more strength and we have to put that behind us and look forward," he added.

Related Topics

Football World Portugal Switzerland Coach

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

9 hours ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

9 hours ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

9 hours ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

9 hours ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

9 hours ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.