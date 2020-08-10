UrduPoint.com
Portugal's Da Costa Wins Formula E Title With Room To Spare

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Portugal's Da Costa wins Formula E title with room to spare

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa claimed the Formula E championship at the Berlin E-Prix on Sunday, the first driver to achieve the title with two rounds left to race.

Jean-Eric Vergne clinched the race victory on Sunday at Tempelhof Airport with da Costa finishing second ahead of Sebastien Buemi to ensure DS Techeetah took the team championship.

Da Costa has a 76-point advantage over team-mate Vergne with only 60 points left to play for.

"I have no words right now," said da Costa.

"The bad times immediately come to the forefront of my mind because I came so close to giving up on many occasions in my career - thanks to everyone around me I never did.

"This team knew what I could do even when I was finishing nowhere and they brought me back. A massive thanks to my team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne too.

"He's a hard competitor but he has helped me out a lot and it's also thanks to him that I was able to be so quick straight away in this team."The last two rounds of the 2020 championship are at the same venue on August 12 and 13.

