PSL X To Observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 02, 2025 | 08:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The HBL Pakistan Super League, as part of its corporate social responsibility, is once again set to observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on May 3.
On this occasion teams, match officials and commentators will be involved in the support of the campaign, said a press release.
HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “As part of HBL PSL’s corporate social responsibility, we are observing Childhood Cancer Awareness on 3 May. This reflects our commitment to using the platform of cricket to help raise awareness around health challenges that affect many lives across the country.
“We are thankful to the teams, players, commentators, fans and media friends for their continued support in promoting these awareness efforts through HBL PSL.
”
The HBL PSL X will see the Childhood Cancer Awareness Day to be observed during Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.
Match officials and match commentators at the venue will wear gold ribbons, synonymous with Childhood Cancer Awareness campaigns. Gladiators and United players will wear Golden caps as well as gold ribbons.
The stumps in use for the match will also be branded in gold, while three cancer patients will be invited at the ground where they will be presented signed shirts from both sides.
Additionally, Childhood cancer awareness messages would be displayed on the digital screens placed at the stadium to create awareness about the disease aimed at educating the spectators.
