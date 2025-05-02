Open Menu

PSL X: Islamabad United Opt To Bat First Against Peshawar Zalmi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2025 | 08:24 PM

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

The 22nd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) Islamabad United on Friday won the toss and opted to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 22nd match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X).

The match is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Ali

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Super League Babar Azam Imad Wasim Hussain Talat Shadab Khan Ali Agha Peshawar Zalmi Islamabad United

Recent Stories

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bat first against P ..

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to UAE for its stea ..

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to UAE for its steadfast support for Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Gold prices drop further across Pakistan

Gold prices drop further across Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pa ..

India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 ATC acquits man in hate material case

ATC acquits man in hate material case

19 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2787.36 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2787.36 points

21 minutes ago
PSL X to observe childhood cancer awareness day

PSL X to observe childhood cancer awareness day

21 minutes ago
 Matiari gears up for vibrant Mango and Handicrafts ..

Matiari gears up for vibrant Mango and Handicrafts Expo 2025

21 minutes ago
 Governor KPK visits UAE Consulate, discusses bilat ..

Governor KPK visits UAE Consulate, discusses bilateral issues with Counsel Gener ..

21 minutes ago
 ECP warns govt over delay in Islamabad LG polls, t ..

ECP warns govt over delay in Islamabad LG polls, threatens binding orders

19 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar

19 minutes ago
 Governor KP inaugurates Business Visa Section at U ..

Governor KP inaugurates Business Visa Section at UAE Consulate, calls for Peshaw ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports