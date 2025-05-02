PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The 22nd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) Islamabad United on Friday won the toss and opted to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 22nd match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X).

The match is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Ali