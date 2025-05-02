Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 08 Paisa Against US Dollar

May 02, 2025

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Friday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.05 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.97

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Rupee on Friday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.05 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.97.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.35 and Rs 282.85, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.64 to close at Rs 318.

17 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.81, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 03 paisa and closed at Rs 1.93, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.56 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 373.52 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 376.08.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 04 paisa to close at Rs 76.51 and Rs 74.94 respectively.

