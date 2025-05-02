Gold Prices Drop Further Across Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2025 | 08:07 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says price of 24-karat gold per tola (approximately 11.66 grams) has decreased by Rs1,300 and settled at Rs344,500
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed another decline and continued a downward trend in the domestic market on Friday.
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of 24-karat gold per tola (approximately 11.66 grams) has decreased by Rs1,300 and settled at Rs344,500.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by Rs. 1,114, now standing at Rs. 295,353.
On the international front, the gold prices fell, with a $13 decrease and brought the global rate to approximately $3,263 per ounce.
The consistent decline in gold prices is being closely monitored by investors and jewelers alike as both local demand and global market trends continue to influence the rates.
