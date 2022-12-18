UrduPoint.com

Rabiot Back For France In World Cup Final, Di Maria Starts For Argentina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Rabiot back for France in World Cup final, Di Maria starts for Argentina

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Adrien Rabiot returns from illness in one of two changes to the France team for Sunday's World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina, for whom Angel Di Maria comes into the side.

Midfielder Rabiot and centre-back Dayot Upamecano were both left out of the French side for the semi-final win over Morocco after contracting a virus which has also affected other members of the France squad.

However, they are both back in the line-up named by coach Didier Deschamps, as Youssouf Fofana and Ibrahima Konate make way.

The rest of the French line-up is unchanged, with centre-back Raphael Varane able to play despite missing training on Friday with cold-like symptoms.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud retains his place in the French attack with Kylian Mbappe on the left, despite some suggestions that the latter would play through the middle and Marcus Thuram would start.

The introduction of the experienced Di Maria is the only change to the Argentina side that beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals.

The Juventus winger takes the place of midfielder Leandro Paredes, joining Messi and Julian Alvarez in a three-man attack.

Messi is the lone survivor from the Argentina team that started the 2014 final defeat by Germany. Di Maria was also in the squad but missed that game because of injury.

Starting line-ups: Argentina (4-3-3) Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG) France (4-3-3) Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Related Topics

Attack World France Germany Argentina Croatia Morocco Sunday From Coach Juventus Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

10 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

19 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

19 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

19 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.