UrduPoint.com

Rain Hands Pakistan T20 Series Win Over West Indies

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Rain hands Pakistan T20 series win over West Indies

Providence, Guyana, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan maintained their series winning streak over the West Indies as rain had the final say yet again with the scheduled final encounter of the four-match T20 International series abandoned as a no-result at the National Stadium in Guyana.

Just one of the scheduled matches reached a conclusion on the field of play with the tourists defeating the home side by seven runs in the second match on Saturday at the same venue.

Although play started on time in the final match, just three overs were bowled with the pair of Andre Fletcher and Chris Gayle getting the West Indies off to a flying start at 30 without loss.

However the combination of steady rainfall and an outfield that had already soaked up considerable moisture in the preceding two days meant another length delay.

There were hopes of playing a match reduced to nine overs per side, but just as the action was about to resume a drizzle arrived which developed into showers and ended any hope the home side had of squeezing out a victory to level the series.

Attention now shifts to the two-Test series with both matches being played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, starting August 12th.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Kingston Same Jamaica Guyana Sabina Park August

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

1 hour ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

1 hour ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

21 minutes ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

21 minutes ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.