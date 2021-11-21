UrduPoint.com

RB Leipzig Furious As Fans Again Shut Out To Curb Covid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:00 AM

RB Leipzig furious as fans again shut out to curb Covid

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Bundesliga side RB Leipzig reacted with fury Saturday after being ordered to again play behind closed doors as part of measures to curb rising numbers of Covid-19 in Saxony.

"We understand that everything must be done to stop the further increase of corona infections," the club said in a statement.

"What we do not understand is why the government of Saxony allowed this situation to come about in the first place.

"The highest infection rate of all Federal states, combined with the lowest vaccination rate, is proof that politicians in Saxony have not yet managed to implement sound concepts to effectively control the pandemic." Leipzig host Manchester City in the Champions League on December 7 behind closed doors, while Bundesliga games against Leverkusen, on November 28, and Moenchengladbach, on December 11, will also be played before empty terraces.

On Friday, the state government in Saxony announced measures including a ban on spectators at sports venues with Germany in a ferocious fourth wave of the virus.

The seven-day incidence rate in Saxony was recently just under 594, one of the highest in Germany.

The eastern German state also has one of the lowest vaccination rates at 58 per cent, well down on the national average of 68.

The new regulations in Saxony, which apply until December 12, also affect second division clubs Dynamo Dresden and Erzgebirge Aue.

Bundesliga clubs in other regions could soon also be ordered back behind closed doors, as was the case for most of last season in Germany.

Home matches of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will only be at 25 percent capacity at the Allianz Arena, which can hold 75,000, with the Bavarian government set to pass new measures on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Sports German Germany Leipzig Dresden November December All Government Manchester City Bayern

Recent Stories

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

21 minutes ago
 Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qata ..

Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole

36 minutes ago
 Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

36 minutes ago
 Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand P ..

Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

36 minutes ago
 Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vacc ..

Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

36 minutes ago
 Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 ..

Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to students

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.