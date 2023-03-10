UrduPoint.com

Riyadh Expo 2030 To Bring The World To Riyadh With Unique Visitor Experience

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Enquiry Mission on Friday met with H.E. Majid Alkassabi, Minister of Commerce, who went over the Riyadh Expo 2030 candidacy file with the members of the delegation.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Enquiry Mission also met with H.E. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, who laid out the government's blueprint for what he called "the most impactful site and visitor footprint" for Riyadh Expo 2030.

The minister declared: "We are on track towards developing a sustainable tourism sector and realizing promising projects that will make the Kingdom and Riyadh, in particular, one of the most important tourist destinations in the world. Our plans will contribute to achieving our vision to welcome 100 million tourists by 2030.

His Excellency affirmed the Kingdom's determination and the readiness of the capital to accommodate the largest number of visitors to the Riyadh Expo 2030. Since the Kingdom first opened its doors to international visitors, it has seen fundamental changes in its hospitality industry, making it attractive to the global leisure traveler.

The BIE delegation continued its visit to the headquarters of the DGDA, where they were briefed on its development plans by the CEO, Mr.

Jerry Inzerillo.

The delegation then took a tour at the Turaif and Bujairi districts. The day ended for the Enquiry Mission members with a dinner with H.E. Faisal Al- Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, who highlighted Saudi Arabia's efforts to diversify its economy and increase the share and GDP contribution of the non-oil sector.

"Riyadh has a great role to play in the Kingdom's economic diversification strategy, as a growing regional hub for larger multinational companies of different strategic sectors," H.E. Al-Ibrahim commented. Boosting tourism is a key part of the economic diversification strategy.

Since Saudi Arabia opened its doors to the world for the first time with the launch of a tourism visa, visitors from around the world have come to explore the country's ancient history, striking landscapes and hospitality. Last year, Saudi Arabia welcomed 67 million visitors. The proposed date to host the World Expo in Riyadh in 2030 is from October 1, 2030 till March 31, 2031, given the pleasant weather in the capital during this period.

