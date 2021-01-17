UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 14 10 1 3 429 305 5 47 La Rochelle 13 10 0 3 365 223 4 44 Racing92 12 9 0 3 327 234 5 41 Clermont 13 7 1 5 371 292 5 35 Bordeaux-Begles 14 7 1 6 361 302 5 35 Lyon 13 7 1 5 287 250 4 34 Stade Francais 13 7 0 6 367 297 6 34 Toulon 12 7 0 5 302 249 5 33 Castres 13 6 1 6 254 331 3 29 Brive 14 6 0 8 280 375 2 26 Pau 14 5 1 8 330 375 3 25 Bayonne 12 5 0 7 267 375 2 22Montpellier 13 3 0 10 275 284 8 20Agen 14 0 0 14 188 511 2 2

Related Topics

Toulon Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 vaccination c ..

10 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers launch app to ident ..

55 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

2 hours ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

2 hours ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.