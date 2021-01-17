RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 14 10 1 3 429 305 5 47 La Rochelle 13 10 0 3 365 223 4 44 Racing92 12 9 0 3 327 234 5 41 Clermont 13 7 1 5 371 292 5 35 Bordeaux-Begles 14 7 1 6 361 302 5 35 Lyon 13 7 1 5 287 250 4 34 Stade Francais 13 7 0 6 367 297 6 34 Toulon 12 7 0 5 302 249 5 33 Castres 13 6 1 6 254 331 3 29 Brive 14 6 0 8 280 375 2 26 Pau 14 5 1 8 330 375 3 25 Bayonne 12 5 0 7 267 375 2 22Montpellier 13 3 0 10 275 284 8 20Agen 14 0 0 14 188 511 2 2