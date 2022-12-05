UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Oil Price Cap Will Not Stop Ukraine Offensive

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive

Moscow, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Russia shrugged off a Western-imposed price cap on its oil exports on Monday, warning that it would not disrupt its military campaign in Ukraine.

The $60-per-barrel price cap agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia aims to restrict Russia's revenue while making sure Moscow keeps supplying the global market.

"Russia's economy has all the necessary potential to fully meet the needs and requirements of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, using Moscow's term for the Ukraine offensive.

"These measures will not affect this," he said.

Russia, he added, "will not recognise" the measures, adding that they amounted "a step towards destabilising the global energy markets" and that they would "change" oil prices.

The cap is the latest in a number of measures spearheaded by Western countries and introduced against Russia -- the world's second-largest crude oil exporter -- after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine over nine months ago.

The measure comes on top of an EU embargo on seaborne deliveries of Russian crude oil that came into force on Monday.

The embargo will prevent seaborne shipments of Russian crude oil to the European Union, which account for two thirds of the bloc's oil imports from Russia, potentially depriving Russia of billions of Euros.

Related Topics

World Australia Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Price Market All From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

2 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

2 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

3 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

4 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.