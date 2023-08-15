Open Menu

Russians Might Opt Out Of Olympics: Ukrainian Sports Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russians might opt out of Olympics: Ukrainian Sports Minister

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Ukraine's sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit does not "exclude the Russians making a 'goodwill gesture' not to go" to the Paris Olympics next year, he told AFP in an interview.

Gutzeit added if the Russians and Belarusians were permitted by the IOC to compete in Paris as neutral athletes and Ukraine boycotted the Games "other countries that have suffered from Russian imperialism at different stages of their history will join this boycott".

The IOC has yet to make a decision on whether Russians and Belarusians can take part in the Paris Games -- which run from July 26 to August 11 2024 -- as neutral competitors.

Since Russia launched its war in Ukraine in February 2022, the IOC imposed sporting sanctions on Moscow and its ally Minsk, but earlier this year it recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete as individuals in qualifying events under a neutral flag and with no anthem.

The decision provoked howls of protest from both the Ukrainian government and their athletes criticising the IOC for placing the human rights of Russian athletes above theirs.

This resulted in Ukraine barring their athletes from competing at events where Russians and Belarusians were -- tennis being the exception as it has been since the invasion as they compete as individuals.

However, last month there was a dramatic change of tack from the Ukrainian government permitting their athletes to compete in competitions where the Russians and Belarusians were competing as 'neutral athletes'.

Related Topics

Tennis Protest Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Paris February July August Olympics International Olympic Committee From Government

Recent Stories

Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, e ..

Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, elevating UAE&#039;s diverse yo ..

1 minute ago
 Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women' ..

Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women's series announced

2 hours ago
 Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market ..

Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market surge

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container han ..

DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container handling capacity by end of 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

3 hours ago
 Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

4 hours ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous