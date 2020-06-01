UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Export Drops 23.7 Pct In May Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:40 AM

S. Korea's export drops 23.7 pct in May over COVID-19

SEOUL, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea's export dropped in double digits in May as global demand weakened amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, a government report showed Monday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, amounted to 34.86 billion U.S. Dollars in May, down 23.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The daily average export retreated 18.4 percent on a yearly basis.

The coronavirus pandemic damaged global demand for locally-made products, leading to the export's double-digit reduction for the second consecutive month. The export plunged 25.1 percent in April.

Import contracted 21.1 percent from a year earlier to 34.42 billion dollars in May on the back of lower global crude oil price. The import slumped 15.8 percent in April.

Trade balance recorded a surplus of 0.44 billion dollars in May, after posting a deficit of 1.39 billion dollars in April.

Related Topics

World Import Oil Price April May From Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt reduces POL prices from today to provide reli ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 543 deaths with 72, 460 cases ..

15 minutes ago

Britain pushing US to form 5G club to cut out Huaw ..

11 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 June 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi mass testing for asymptomatic ..

2 hours ago

European Central Bank expected to pump up eurozone ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.