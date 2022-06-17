UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince To Visit Turkey On June 22: Turkish Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey on June 22: Turkish official

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Turkey on June 22, a senior Turkish official told AFP Friday, as Ankara and Riyadh move on from the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It is Prince Mohammed's first visit to Turkey since the brutal killing of Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which shocked the world and dealt a heavy blow to ties between the regional rivals.

The details of the visit will be announced "over the weekend", the official said.

The two countries will sign several agreements during the trip, which is expected to be in the capital Ankara, but the location is yet to be confirmed, the official added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had already paid a visit to Saudi Arabia in late April, where he met the prince before travelling to Mecca.

The pair "reviewed the Saudi-Turkish relations and ways to develop them in all fields", Saudi state news agency SPA said at the time.

Saudi agents killed and dismembered Khashoggi, an insider turned critic, in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October 2018. His remains have never been found.

Erdogan previously said the "highest levels" of the Saudi government ordered the killing and Turkey angered the Saudis by vigorously pursuing the case, opening an investigation and briefing international media about the lurid details of the murder.

Turkey already had strained relations with Saudi Arabia because of its support to Qatar during the Riyadh-led blockade on the Gulf state but relations were frozen for three years after Khashoggi's killing.

Saudi Arabia responded at the time with an unofficial boycott of Turkish imports, putting pressure on Turkey's economy.

Now with high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis a year before a presidential election, Erdogan is seeking backing from Gulf countries.

Related Topics

Election Murder World Mecca Turkey Riyadh Visit Saudi Qatar Ankara Istanbul Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Tayyip Erdogan April June October 2018 Media All From Government Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

How Huawei keeps driving key innovations in the sm ..

How Huawei keeps driving key innovations in the smartphone industry with the rel ..

5 minutes ago
 Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available ..

Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available for order

15 minutes ago
 Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the res ..

Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the rescue!

17 minutes ago
 Hamza Lari Shares His Experience Shooting Film “ ..

Hamza Lari Shares His Experience Shooting Film “Imtehan” on vivo X80

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy denies news about cutting power ..

Ministry of Energy denies news about cutting power supply in commercial zones fr ..

21 minutes ago
 TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 ..

TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 Series Launched In New York

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.