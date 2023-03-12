Saudi-Cyprus roundtable meeting discusses investment partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

Nicosia,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Saudi-Cyprus roundtable meeting was held on Saturday in Nicosia with the attendance of the Saudi Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Cypriot Minister of Finance, Makis Keravnos.

The meeting, which brought together representatives from government agencies and private sectors of the two countries, discussed aspects of investment partnership in various fields and ways to enhance them, as well as opportunities to increase the investments of Saudi and Cypriot Entrepreneurial Companies in the two countries.

The meeting also reviewed investment opportunities in the Kingdom and Cyprus in energy, transport, telecommunications, information technology, health, among others.

It witnessed signing a framework cooperation program to enhance bilateral cooperation in investment and turn a new chapter of cooperation in the fields of investment, and lay foundations for a greater cooperation, as this program is considered essential for generating mutual investment opportunities between the Kingdom and Cyprus, and for strengthening mechanisms for driven-knowledge exchange, research and technology transfer between the two countries' key sectors.

It is worth mentioning that during his visit to the Republic of Cyprus, the Minister of Investment Eng. Al-Falih met with a number of government officials and CEOs of a number of Cypriot companies to promote cooperation and expand prospects of the Saudi-Cypriot investment partnership.