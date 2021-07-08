UrduPoint.com
Scolari Takes Charge Of Gremio At 72

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Scolari takes charge of Gremio at 72

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Brazil World Cup-winning manager Luiz Felipe Scolari has been appointed head coach of Gremio for a fourth time, the Porto Alegre club said on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old agreed to an 18-month contract three days after the sacking of Tiago Nunes, who had been in the job for less than 10 weeks.

"I want to officially announce that Luiz Felipe Scolari is Gremio's new head coach," club president Marcos Herrmann told reporters after a 2-0 loss to Palmeiras.

"He will be joined by his assistants, Paulo Turra and Carlos Pracidelli, and also Thiago Gomes, our assistant at the club for whom we have great expectations," he added.

Scolari has been out of work since parting ways with Cruzeiro in January. He was also Gremio's manager in 1987, from 1993 to 1996 and from 2014 to 2015.

Gremio are currently last in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings with just two points from their first eight matches of the season.

Scolari's 40-year coaching career reached its zenith in 2002 when he led a Ronaldo-inspired Brazil to World Cup glory in Japan and South Korea.

He has also had spells in charge of Portugal, Guangzhou Evergrande, Chelsea and Palmeiras, among other teams.

The first fixture of his new tenure will be a home clash with local rivals Internacional on Saturday.

