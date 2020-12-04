Serbia restricts opening hours of businesses to contain soaring COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Most businesses in Serbia will open on a restricted schedule from Friday as part of a new set of government measures to contain soaring numbers of coronavirus cases.

The measures proposed by Serbia's crisis response team were adopted by the government on Thursday and took effect on Friday.

Under the new measures, cafes, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and river raft clubs, as well as shopping malls, clothing stores, bookstores, casinos and children's playrooms will remain closed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.

m. Monday.

The same rule also applies to hairdressing and beauty salons and facilities for sports and recreation.

However, cinemas, theaters, museums and galleries will be able to operate on weekdays, as well as on Saturdays and Sundays, until 5 p.m.

The new measures will stay valid until Dec. 15 but grocery stores and kiosks as well as pharmacies and gas stations are exempt.

Serbia has registered 199,158 COVID-19 cases and 1,765 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak in March, and most cases were recorded in the past few weeks.