SEVEN announces SAR1.1 billion entertainment destination in Yanbu

Yanbu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been awarded AL BAWANI CO. LTD and UCC Saudi joint venture contract to build the new entertainment destination in Yanbu.

With an investment value of over SAR1.1 billion, SEVEN's entertainment destination in Yanbu is located along the seafront promenade on Al Nawras Island, a SEVEN press release said.

The entertainment destination will offer visitors a wide variety of experiences designed to engage all age groups from the local community and the surrounding areas.

According to the press release, Yanbu is designed by Gensler, a global architecture, design and planning firm. The architecture of this entertainment destination is inspired by the city's heritage; it is a historic port located on the Kingdom's western coast on the Red Sea. The design is a celebration of water, with elements of the beach and the sea threaded throughout.

Chairman of SEVEN Abdullah AlDawood said: "Our entertainment destination in Yanbu will provide residents and visitors with a wealth of new and exciting experiences while supporting the city's rapidly developing entertainment sector. SEVEN's entertainment destination is inspired by Yanbu's beautiful natural seascape, embodying the city's rich history as one of the oldest ports in the Kingdom." According to AL BAWANI CO. LTD. Chairman and Group CEO Fakher Al Shawaf, "SEVEN's investment will help Yanbu's growing population meet its entertainment needs. AL BAWANI is well-positioned to deliver this unique destination to meet the ever-growing aspirations of Saudis.

" UCC Holding President Ramez Al-Khayyat said the company will "leverage our extensive experience in building entertainment destinations to deliver the project on time, to the highest international standards".

SEVEN Yanbu, the press release said, will be home to a highly immersive carnival-themed family entertainment center with world class rides. Other attractions will include a Clip 'n Climb facility providing 30 climbing challenges, a junior family entertainment center, a state-of-the-art 10-screen cinema, a futuristic 10-lane bowling experience, a fun-filled indoor golf course, and a wide variety of local and international retail and dining experiences.

SEVEN is investing more than SAR50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations to provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences; it has secured, global partnerships from the sector.

SEVEN announced recently that it had begun construction at its entertainment destinations in Al Hamra districts of Riyadh and Tabuk. Its upcoming projects are located in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Buraidah and Tabuk.

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) is mandated to invest in, develop and operate entertainment destinations, and create a sustainable entertainment sector that caters to the needs of all in Saudi Arabia, according to the highest and latest international standards.