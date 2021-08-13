UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 1.9 Yuan (about 29 U.S. cents) to close at 368.04 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 133,075 lots, with a turnover of about 48.85 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

